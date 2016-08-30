Celebrate Fair Trade Month in October 1-31, 2016

By Carol Smith

Fond du Lac Fair Trade Town is planning a “round about” way to celebrate Fair Trade Month in Fond du Lac. A short and affordable Fair Trade Journey is offered as you are out and about this October, to ten locally owned shops and cafés who carry some Fair Trade products. They each are highlighting a featured product for you to learn more about Fair Trade around Fond du Lac.

Participating local businesses are the Blue Goose Coffee House at Horicon Bank, Common Grounds Coffee Shop at Marian University, Gallery and Frame Shop, Just B Still Massage Studio and Green Café, Just Fare Market, Living Light Studio, Moraine Park Technical College Bookstore, ReachOut & Solid Grounds Coffee, Urban Fuel and Village Market Specialty Foods. You are invited to visit 5 or more of the 10 retailers.

The Fair Trade Journey theme is “Know Your Producer; Know Your Product.” This theme encourages people to think about where the products come from and the human beings who make them. Although fair trade networks focus mainly on fighting poverty in developing countries the organizers of the event recognize the importance of treating all workers with fairness, including those in the United States.

Journey participants may start at any of the participating businesses, where they will receive a “Fair Trade Passport.” At each stop, participants will be encouraged to look for that venue’s “featured product” and record the product’s name in their passport. Shoppers who find the featured products at five or more shops are invited to leave the completed passport at one of the stores to be entered in a drawing for a gift certificate or prize package. The passports should be completed on or before October 31 and left at one of the participating retailers.

The Fair Trade Journey will begin on October 1 with passports available in the participating stores. The official kick-off will take place at a half day event on the morning of October 8, at Moraine Park Technical College – Fond du Lac Campus. This event is free and open to the public. “How to Make Fond du Lac a Traffic Free Zone,” will focus on how Fair Trade and local agencies and groups are helping to fight the crime of labor and sex trafficking which enslaves women, children and men globally as well as in the US and even Wisconsin. For more information check the FDL Fair Trade Town website: www.fonddulacfairtradetown.wordpress.com