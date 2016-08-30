Fond du Lac Eye Doctor Provides Solutions for Vision Problems

Few industries have seen as much change and innovation as has the eye care industry. Dr. Stephen Dudley, of OptiVision Eye Care located on Pioneer Drive in Fond du Lac, continues to offer new and innovative services while continuing to provide the best in quality eye care to his patients.

NEW AND IMPROVED CATARACT SURGERY MULTIFOCAL IMPLANTS

Until recently, cataract patients received monofocal lens implants that had only a single power. This meant you had a choice of correction for either far or near vision. If you suffer from presbyopia, like many people over age 50, this would mean that you still need glasses for either reading or for distance vision. Dr. Dudley offers several multifocal lens implants that can increase your chances for a life free of dependence on glasses or contacts after cataract surgery for near, far and intermediate vision. If you’ve worn glasses for a long time, this is your opportunity to live a lens-free lifestyle!

NO DROP CATARACT SURGERY

In an effort to make surgery safer and more convenient for patients, Dr. Dudley uses an intra-ocular medication delivery system placed inside the eye at the time of surgery. “The advantage of delivering medication during surgery is that your postoperative course will be simplified and you won’t have to deal with the inconvenience and expense of obtaining and placing drops in your eyes,” says Dr. Dudley.

BLADE-FREE/LASER-ASSISTED

Traditional cataract surgery has always involved a blade to create several small incisions during surgery. These incisions can now be made with a laser. This custom, blade-free cataract removal is more precise by using the same proven laser technology that’s been used in LASIK procedures for over a decade. OptiVision patients are fortunate to have the option of upgrading to this advanced technology with our on-site femtosecond cataract laser which can also reduce astigmatism at the same time.

TIRED OF WEARING READING GLASSES?

Dr. Dudley has a safe, effective, long-term solution for patients with presbyopia. The KAMRA™ corneal inlay allows the eye to see near and intermediate objects more clearly while maintaining distance vision. It’s designed to revive reading vision by allowing only focused light to enter the eye.

Everyone will experience loss of reading vision and blurriness as they age. Presbyopia may seem to occur suddenly, but the actual loss of flexibility takes place over a number of years, usually becoming noticeable in the early to mid-40s. Presbyopia is not a disease and it cannot be prevented.

The KAMRA™ corneal inlay is an ultra-thin opaque ring that is implanted into the patient’s non-dominant eye. The device utilizes the principle of the pinhole effect, to extend depth-of-focus for patients suffering from age-related near vision loss while maintaining binocularity for distance.

Patients who have undergone the KAMRA procedure are once again performing daily tasks like reading text messages, checking the time on their watch, reading store shelf prices, working on a computer and driving without glasses.

WITH LASIK INCREASING IN POPULARITY AND FLUCTUATING IN PRICE, IT PAYS TO TAKE A LOOK AT THE MAN BEHIND THE MACHINE.

With so many laser centers in the area, it pays to research the surgeon behind the laser. Dr. Stephen Dudley takes pride in his honesty and forthright approach to refractive surgery. “We offer a variety of refractive procedures and strive to fit each patient with the procedure that best suits their individual needs”, explains Dr. Dudley.

As the first eye surgeon to perform laser vision correction in the state of Wisconsin in 1990, Dr. Dudley offers the latest in technology and treatment to correct nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism. He has performed thousands of laser vision procedures. From teaching and training surgeons throughout the country, to educating and treating patients nationwide, Dr. Dudley offers patients “visual freedom” from glasses and contact lenses.

By using world class VISX technology, he delivers a personalized approach to laser vision correction by offering a more “custom-eyes” treatment plan to further improve the accuracy of his results. A patient’s vision is as unique as their fingerprint and no one should be satisfied with an “assembly-line” laser vision experience when they can choose a custom procedure.

Dudley consistently provides superior visual outcomes. In 1998, Dr. Dudley had the LASIK procedure himself and has enjoyed a glasses-free lifestyle ever since. Dudley says, “A complimentary consultation is the best way to determine your candidacy for refractive surgery.”

