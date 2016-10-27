A Night of Culinary Disruption

November 4th and 5th come see Old Fort Howard Square transform into a bold and imaginative Steampunk dinner extraordinaire! Encourage your senses to run freely, your imagination to take you to new heights, and your passion to ignite through food, magic, fire, music, and camaraderie!

Your menu is a collaboration of FOUR remarkable Chefs creating a unique, two-night exclusive menu. Chef Todd Bowman of Appletree Café, Chef Lisa Ortiz and Chef Katherine Forrest of Dos Chiles, and Chef Bridgett Lowery of 416 Cuisine have united for a no boundaries feast; blending ethnicity, flavors and scratch made creations.

Ignite your taste buds with fare fit for King:

Starter – A build your own farm to table Pickled Antipasto Bar with a bountiful array of fresh fruits and vegetables and scratch made breadsticks (leave your perception of pickled at the door with this starter!)

2nd course – Ceviche – 3 ways (one way just wasn’t good enough for us!)

3rd course – Smoked Pork Posole Soup with all the garnishments you need to customize it just the way you like.

4th course – Main course – Either Lamb Skewers with Roasted Colored Carrots and Fennel served with a Yogurt and Harissa Sauce – or – Game Hen with Mole and Barlata (To share or not to share –the choice is yours)

5th course – Dessert – Dark Chocolate Cake with Whiskey Ganache (chocolate and booze…need more be said?!)

Only $85 per ticket. Buy your tickets online now!

*excluding tax and service fee

There will be plenty of unexpected surprises and performances that won’t disappoint you.

The evenings will also include:

Unique signature drinks. An eclectic array of performers throughout the venue and the evening; including, fire eaters, fire breathers, hula hoop dancers, magicians, illusionist, mentalist and live music!

Dress Attire: Costumes are welcomed, but not required.

Cash bar available.

The evening(s) are presented by the Embolden Foundation whose mission it is is to strengthen and empower communities that educate, inform, and inspire a collaborative social community through food.

For more info visit emboldenfoundation.org