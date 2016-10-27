Gobblefest 2016 Celebrating While Giving

BY Jennie Holzmann

Gobblefest marks eighteen years of Thanksgiving sharing, Wednesday, November 23rd at The Shack in Fond du Lac.

“Eighteen years of rockin’ bands and giving back to Fond du Lac,” proclaims event organizer Terry Davis, “close to $80,000 has been raised and contributed to local causes including the Relay for Life Cancer benefit. Thanksgiving has always been about getting together and giving back.”

The Thanksgiving sharing tradition continues with Gobblefest 18 presented by Bud Light and brought together by Mike’s Music and Sound, and 96-1 The Rock.

For the second year, Gobblefest is giving back in a special way to a special community member providing a portion of the proceeds to help the Doc Gilgenbach Heart Fund for Rick (Doc) Gilgenbach.

Gilgenbach, who has been battling congestive heart failure, is a Fond du Lac native who is on a waiting list for a new heart. Kettle Moraine Trailblazers of Greenbush will also benefit.

Gobblefest 2016 promises to be another night of fun and celebration of Thanksgiving. Featured bands for the night include Boogie and The YoYoz who has played in this area since the mid-90’s, but their sound continues to evolve and surprise. Not a rock band, not a country band, not a pop band, Boogie and the YoYoz is an “everything band.” Whatever your musical taste, they have something for you. Boasting a 3 piece horn section, they play a wider variety of music without sacrificing quality, throw in choreography, and a the crowd goes wild!

Opening for Boogie are the Five Card Studs. Based in Milwaukee, the Studs are a unique blend of big-time Las Vegas attitude and 70’s TV game show schmaltz, all glossed over with a washed-up lounge/wedding singer veneer. They’re an entertainment experience not to miss!

“All the locals love the YoYoz,” Davis said “and I promise that after seeing and hearing Five Card Studs, they will fall for them as well!”

Gobblefest 2016 will be held at The Shack the eve of Thanksgiving, Wednesday, November 23rd from 6:30pm to 12:30am. Save money when you purchase tickets in advance at all three Kornelis locations. Learn more at www.wtcx.com.