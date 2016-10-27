Great Concert for a Great Cause

BY George Halas

On Saturday, October 29th, at 7:30 p.m. at The Lawrence University Chapel, Peridot and The Fox Valley Symphony will join forces to stage a benefit concert for The Trina Foundation in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Peridot is led by Appleton native and multi-instrumentalist-vocalist Hillary Reynolds and cellist-guitarist-vocalist Trevor Jarvis and includes guitarist Marton Bisits and percussionist Ryan Scalia, who joined the band for their recent appearances at The Meyer Theater (with Dead Horses and Kyle Megna and The Monsoons) and the Mile of Music – he is now a permanent member. Peridot will be familiar to 91.1 The Avenue listeners as the single “Lonely Work,” from their recent eponymous EP is one of the more popular songs in the station’s rotation.

The concert will include songs from that EP as well as earlier Reynolds compositions and new material.

“It’s a program of old, current and brand new material,” Reynolds said. “A few of the songs are from Peridot’s debut EP, which was released earlier this year, two songs are from my breast cancer EP, “Your Love” – the title track is a song I wrote for my mother’s memorial service. It’s a song of surrender, peace & gratitude. That song will be featured in the program as well. There is also one song that will be debuted with the symphony.”

Josh Fobare, is one of Hillary’s best friends.

“And he also happens to be a complete badass,” she said “and he is arranging our songs for the orchestra. He currently resides in Boston, MA, but has worked with orchestras all over the country. He studied at Eastman School of Music as well as Berklee College of Music and has worked with the Indianapolis Symphony, Sun Valley Summer Symphony, Boston Pops, and Philadelphia Orchestra.”

“Growing up in Appleton, I played viola in the Fox Valley Youth Symphony, as well as my high school orchestra at Appleton North” she added. “When I was a junior, my conductor invited me to arrange one of my own songs for the high school orchestra. We got through it and it taught me a lot. I cannot wait to deliver seven of our songs for the FVS. Trevor has played in many orchestras over the years, being the accomplished cellist he is. Oddly enough, Marton also grew up playing cello in Australia and has played guitar with Berklee’s ‘Loft Sessions,’ which features an orchestra, so in some way, we all have roots in the orchestra.”

A lot of life changes have happened since Peridot was formed.

“We released our debut EP,” Hillary said “we performed a sold-out CD release show in Appleton, shared the Meyer Theatre stage with Dead Horses & Kyle Megna and the Monsoons, a couple of our favorite Wisconsin bands, and also played the Lawrence Memorial Chapel over Mile of Music. Marton, Trevor and I also uprooted our lives and left the east coast for the west coast. Marton and Trevor are already relocated in LA. I am taking my time, spending the fall in Wisconsin before moving out to LA in the winter. The Voice of 91.1 The Avenue, Steve Marche-Tormé, will also be joining us on the chapel stage for one song…it’s shaping up to be a pretty awesome evening of music.”

It will also be intensely personal for Reynolds.

“My mother was my best friend. She loved her friends and family fiercely. Her laugh could be heard from at least a block away – it was loud and contagious. She was full of life and a bright light in the world,” she said. “Creating this foundation gave her purpose and fulfillment as she struggled with her own battle. She would absolutely love everything about this concert. I really hope the amazing people of the Fox Valley really consider coming out for this special evening of music.”

“Two years before my mom, lost her battle to breast cancer, she created a breast cancer travel foundation called ‘The Trina Fund,’ she continued. “The purpose of this foundation is to make sure that transportation was not a barrier to treatment or to a second opinion for other women with breast cancer. I wanted to honor my mother’s advocacy for the women and families of the Fox Valley by doing something significant and beautiful. I wanted to bring the community together for one night of music, featuring Peridot with the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra.”

This idea had been rolling around in the back of her mind for years.

“One of my mom’s best friends, Anne Wiegman, was the main conspirator in helping me get this idea off of the ground,” Hillary said. “She and I were enjoying a glass of wine at the Appleton Yacht Club a little over a year ago. I mentioned my big dream of doing a concert with the Symphony to benefit The Trina Fund, and before I knew it, Anne had scheduled a meeting for me to meet with the Symphony the next day. The momentum was there from the start and it has been “groovy” ever since.”

To purchase tickets, go to: http://www.foxvalleysymphony.com/concerts-and-tickets/concerts/?i=e7a821568bc4

For more on Peridot, go to: http://new.scenenewspaper.com/2016/02/peridot-releases-lonely-work-with-91-1-the-avenue/