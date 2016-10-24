The Appleton Boychoir Brings Back “The Golden Age of Radio.”

The Appleton Boychoir will kick off their 2016-17 Season with “The Golden Age of Radio” on Saturday, October 22, at 4 pm in the Lawrence Memorial Chapel.

Join the Appleton Boychoir, along with special guest, Tony Palermo, as they transport you back to the 1930’s and 1940’s with THE GOLDEN AGE OF RADIO.

Model-A Ford’s were in the streets…the Great Depression was devastating the country, and America was about to send its young men and women to fight a World War. Families gathered around their radios to hear live music, comedy, drama, and variety shows…all a welcome escape from those troubled times.

Come and share a few old-time radio moments as the Boys sing…act…and recreate a very special part of American history…THE GOLDEN AGE OF RADIO.

Founded in 1979 by Austin Boncher, James Heiks, and Frank Rippl, the Appleton Boychoir has given musical training to thousands of area boys. The mission of the Appleton Boychoir is to provide a life-changing musical experience for boys that builds their self-esteem, leadership and collaboration skills and enriches the community.

Tony “Sparx” Palermo is a sonic showman, who uses voice, music, and sound effects to create worlds before your very ears. An award-winning radio drama producer, performer and educator, Tony has created radio dramas and workshops for commercial, public and satellite radio, audio-book publishers, the United Nations, the Museum of Television & Radio, schools and colleges. Tony lives in Los Angeles, California, and he performs and teaches across the U.S. and around the world. He produces, writes, directs, scores and does sound design for audio theatre works. His orientation towards sound, as a writer and also as a sound effects artist, inventor, and performer, sets him apart from many of his radio peers.

Reserved seating $10, $15, $20.

Tickets for all Appleton Boychoir performances can be ordered: by calling the Appleton Boychoir office at 920-955-ABCI (2224), or at www.appletonboychoir.com or in person forty-five minutes prior to each performance.

To learn more about the Appleton Boychoir and other upcoming performances, please visit www.appletonboychoir.com.

For more information, please contact Hilary Armstrong at (920) 955-ABCI (2224) or email info@appletonboychoir.com