The Osthoff Resort Ranked #4 Resort in the Midwest by Readers of Condé Nast Traveler Magazine

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (October 19, 2016) – The Osthoff Resort, on the pristine shores of Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, received a top ranking among Midwest resorts in the prestigious Readers’ Choice Awards from Condé Nast Traveler magazine. With a score of 94.76, The Osthoff was voted #4 on the list of the Top 10 Resorts in the Midwest for 2016. To be eligible, resorts must first receive a minimum number of responses and are then judged on a specific set of criteria which include: Rooms, Service, Location, Food/Dining, Design, Activities/Facilities, and Value. The 2016 Readers’ Choice Awards included input from more than 300,000 readers, who cast votes for more than 7,000+ hotels resulting in a preeminent list of more than 1,400 of the world’s best travel experiences.

The Osthoff is considered a landmark in Wisconsin tourism. It’s known for its lakeshore setting, distinctive architecture with lake-view porches, spacious suites, award-winning Aspira Spa and an impressive collection of amenities that includes three restaurants, a cooking school, gift boutiques, indoor and outdoor pools, lake deck with live music, and elegant ballrooms and meeting venues.

The resort hosts large-scale events on its expansive grounds throughout the year, with Old World Christmas Market soon approaching, Dec. 2nd-11th. Horse-drawn carriage rides with hot cocoa, cookie decorating, Breakfasts with Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice skating, St. Nicholas and Christmas Day Brunches and New Year’s Eve celebrations in Osthoff restaurants, rounding out holiday festivities.

Also in 2016, The Osthoff Resort received the prestigious AAA Four Diamond Rating for its 18th consecutive year, was awarded the Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence and was voted “Best Lakeshore Resort” by Wisconsin Meetings.

For more information on the resort, log on to www.osthoff.com. For reservations and special offers, you are welcome to call 855.656.6836.