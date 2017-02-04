“Ben Folds & A Piano” Tour at the Meyer 

Multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter/producer Ben Folds will continue his “Ben Folds & A Piano” solo tour at the Meyer Theatre on Tuesday, February 14, 8 p.m. Folds will deliver more unique power rock performances that showcase his recently released songs and classic hits using the intimacy of just a piano.

Folds will also continue to offer pre-performance VIP events, which include “master classes,” and exclusive sound-check events for interested fans. His master classes, which he began hosting this Fall, are conducted in collaboration with the Grammy Foundation’s “Grammy In The Schools,” initiative to help raise awareness of the importance of music education and to spotlight local music educators. At each master class, a local music educator is invited to interview Folds and lead an intimate Q&A session with fans who participate.

Widely regarded as one of the major music influencers of our generation, Folds has spent over a decade sharing the stage with some of the world’s greatest symphony orchestras – from Sydney, Australia to the Kennedy Center. For five seasons he was a judge on the popular NBC series “The Sing Off,” which catapulted the art of a cappella into the national spotlight, and helped launch the careers of numerous a cappella groups.

Throughout his career, Folds has created an enormous body of genre-bending musical art that includes pop albums as the front man for Ben Folds Five, multiple solo rock albums, as well as unique collaborative records with artists from Sara Bareilles and Regina Spektor, to Weird Al and William Shatner.

In addition to his self-described love of performing and making music “for humans,” Folds is also an avid photographer, and is a member of the distinguished Sony Artisans of Imagery.

Folds is also an advocate for music education and music therapy as a member of Artist Committee of the Americans For The Arts, and he serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the Nashville Symphony.

Tickets are $55 & $50 at meyertheatre.org, the Resch Center box office or by phone 800.895.0071.

AMAA (Ask Me Almost Anything…About Music): A Ben Folds Master Class – $279 per package

One premium reserved seat in the first (5) rows with early venue entry to see Ben Folds live.

Master Class with Ben Folds*

Meet & greet / photo opportunity with Ben Folds

Private pre-show soundcheck access.

One exclusive 2017 Ben Folds journal and pen, exclusive to AMAA guests

One Ben Folds photo print (to be signed by Ben during the meet & greet/photo opportunity)

Crowd-free merchandise shopping

No piano experience will be necessary to enjoy the Master Class.

The Folds Fan Soundcheck Experience – $159 per ticket package

One premium reserved seat in the first (15) rows with early venue entry to see Ben Folds live.

Private pre-show soundcheck access.

One Ben Folds merchandise item, exclusive to Soundcheck Experience guests

One Ben Folds photo print