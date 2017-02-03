EAA Skiplane Fly-In Set for Saturday, February 18

More than 25 skiplanes expected to fly in for free event at EAA’s Pioneer Airport

One of the area’s most colorful events of the season, the annual EAA Skiplane Fly-In, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the EAA AirVenture Museum’s Pioneer Airport in Oshkosh.

In past years, more than 25 skiplanes have landed at Pioneer Airport each year to participate in the event, highlighting this unique segment of flight that is quite popular throughout many parts of North America. This event is another outstanding way that EAA welcomes pilots and enthusiasts of all ages to enjoy the spirit of aviation. The skiplane fly-in also comes less than a month after the 64th anniversary of the first EAA meeting on January 26, 1953, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The majority of skiplanes will arrive (weather and runway conditions permitting) during the mid-morning of February 18th and will stay until mid-afternoon. In case weather or snow conditions do not permit aircraft arrivals at Pioneer Airport that day, other activities will continue as planned, including complimentary chili and cake served beginning at 10:30 a.m., as well as a slideshow highlighting previous EAA skiplane fly-in activities.

The skiplane fly-in is free of charge to the public. Signs will direct visitors to the skiplane area upon arrival to the museum. Shuttle services will also operate from Basler Flight Service for those landing at Wittman Regional Airport. We welcome all Skiplane guests to stay and explore our museum after the event. Regular admission rates apply for anyone visiting the museum itself.

Skiplane pilots who wish to participate must receive approval and flight briefings from EAA prior to landing at Pioneer Airport. Contact EAA’s Olivia Rasmus at 920-426-6599 or orasmus@eaa.org for more information.

The EAA AirVenture Museum is located just off Interstate 41 at the Highway 44 exit in Oshkosh. The Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. EAA members receive free museum admission year-round. For more information, call the EAA AirVenture Museum at (920) 426-6108 or visit www.eaa.org/museum.