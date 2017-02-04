Heid Music Collaborates with Guitars for Vets

Non-Profit Organization Provides Free Guitars and Lessons to Veterans

Heid Music announces a new collaboration with Guitars for Vets, a Wisconsin-based non-profit organization that provides free guitar instruction, a new acoustic guitar, and accessories to veterans struggling with physical injuries, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and other emotional distresses.

Heid Music will soon begin managing the online, local and event-based resale operation of donated guitars and musical instruments for Guitars for Vets. This includes managing Guitars for Vets’s ‘Reverb’ store, an online buy/sell marketplace for musicians, making it possible for musicians across the country to help support the organization’s cause by purchasing a used or vintage donated instrument.

“Both Heid Music and Guitars for Vets understand the powerful role music can play in the healing process, and we share a common mission of bringing happiness to others and improving quality of life through music and music education,” said Todd Heid, owner of Heid Music. “We are proud of this new partnership, and excited that it could result in an additional $100,000 or more per year of funding for Guitars for Vets programs nationwide.”

Guitars for Vets was founded in 2007 by a guitar instructor and his student, a Vietnam-era Marine. Its mission is to share the healing power of music. This unique, supportive and structured program is operated with the assistance of more than 200 volunteers nationwide, primarily through the Department of Veterans Affairs facilities and community-based medical centers. Based out of Milwaukee, Wis., there are currently more than 60 Guitars for Vets chapters in 30 states.

“We are very fortunate to be partnering with Heid Music, an ethical company that truly cares about bettering the lives of all members of their community,” said Patrick Nettesheim, co-founder of Guitars for Vets. “With more than 800,000 U.S. veterans suffering from PTSD, Guitars for Vets provides a service that is in great demand. Heid Music is stepping up in a big way to help further our mission of bringing hope and job to as many injured veterans as possible.”

To date, Guitars for Vets has fulfilled more than 20,000 lessons and distributed more than 2,000 free guitars to military veterans, and expects to teach an additional 5,000 lessons and giveaway an additional 500 guitars to veterans in 2017.

The first shipment of instruments will arrive at Heid Music in early February; in addition to being sold online, donated instruments will be offered for sale at all five Heid Music retail stores. Throughout 2017, more products will be available for sale. Special fundraising events are also being planned.

To learn more about Guitars for Vets, or to make a donation in order to help those who have served rediscover their joy through music, visit guityars4vets.org or call 855-G4V-HERO.