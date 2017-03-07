North American Tour with Poison and Tesla

April 19 – Resch Center

“Animal” live video from new concert DVD and There Will Be A Next Time – Live From Detroit

Fresh off winning their fan voted Classic Rock Magazine Album of the Year award, Def Leppard announce they will return to the road this spring for a three month run across North America. The Live Nation promoted outing will stop in Green Bay at the Resch Center on Wednesday, April 19, 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at ReschCenter.com, Ticket Star Box Office in the Resch Center, or by phone at 800-895-0071

Front man Joe Elliott says, “We’re thrilled to be able to take this tour to cities we didn’t play in 2016. The demand for us to return, or rather extend the tour was phenomenal! There’s a great buzz around the band right now and we’re loving the fact that we can do this with the latest album being so well received.”

Def Leppard also premieres the live video for “Animal” via Brave Worlds. The live video clip is from the bands recently announced concert film, And There Will Be A Next Time – Live From Detroit which was released February 10th in partnership with Eagle Rock Entertainment.

Guitarist Phil Collen says, “Our last full concert DVD, excluding Viva! Hysteria, was 1987’s ‘in the round in your face,’ which was shot on video. We felt an updated version was way overdue so here it is, the brand new Def Leppard concert experience!”

With two prestigious Diamond Awards to their credit, Def Leppard—Joe Elliott, Phil Collen, Vivian Campbell, Rick “Sav” Savage and Rick Allen continue to stand tall in the music industry and deliver some of the most iconic rock melodies and memorable anthems of all time. Most recently, their 2015 self-titled album featured singles “Dangerous,” and “Let’s Go,” which premiered via RollingStone.com and hit #1 on the Billboard Top Rock Albums Chart.

The tour also marks the first time in over 5 years that Poison will tour with all original members. Members including Bret Michaels, CC DeVille, Bobby Dall and Rikki Rockett.

Poison has sold over 40 million records, and is set to perform some of its greatest hits including “Nothin’ but a Good Time,”” Every Rose has its Thorn,” “Talk Dirty to Me,” “Unskinny Bop,” and “Something to Believe In.”

Front man Bret Michaels says, “I could not be more excited. I know all of us will give one thousand percent on stage and we are looking forward to performing our hits together. I personally could not be more thankful for the three generations of fans and I love the music of Def Leppard and Tesla. This will be an amazing night of rock and roll. Don’t wait, because God only knows.”